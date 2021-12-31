Karat Packaging (KRT) falls 1.66% in Light Trading on December 30

Karat Packaging Inc (NASDAQ: KRT) shares fell 1.66%, or $0.34 per share, to close Thursday at $20.12. After opening the day at $20.17, shares of Karat Packaging fluctuated between $20.71 and $19.98. 7,594 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 24,791. Thursday's activity brought Karat Packaging’s market cap to $396,555,140.

Karat Packaging is headquartered in Chino, California..

About Karat Packaging Inc

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes disposable products. The Company offers wide range of products for the foodservice industry, including food packaging, containers, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws. Karat Packaging serves customers worldwide.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

