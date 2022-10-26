Kanzhun (BZ) Rises 10.35% on October 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BZ - Market Data & News Trade

Kanzhun Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) shares climbed 10.35%, or $1.17 per share, as on 11:50:36 est today. After Opening the Day at $11.11, 2,632,745 shares of Kanzhun have traded hands and the stock has traded between $13.28 and $11.00.

Already the company is down 67.57%.

Kanzhun is set to release earnings on 2022-11-22.

