Kansas City Southern (KSU) gains 0.14% for July 22

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares gained 0.14%, or $0.37 per share, to close Thursday at $269.74. After opening the day at $270.90, shares of Kansas City Southern fluctuated between $271.00 and $268.49. 567,533 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 874,715. Thursday's activity brought Kansas City Southern’s market cap to $24,536,808,467.

Kansas City Southern is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri..

About Kansas City Southern

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

