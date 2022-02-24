Kandi (KNDI) gains 4.24% on Strong Volume February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KNDI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Kandi Technologies Group Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: KNDI) stock gained $0.13, accounting for a 4.24% increase. Kandi opened at $2.90 before trading between $3.21 and $2.85 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Kandi’s market cap rise to $247,632,416 on 953,485 shares -above their 30-day average of 648,245.

About Kandi Technologies Group Inc

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company”) is a listed company on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. (“Kandi Vehicles”). The Company, located at lakeside of beautiful Hu Hai Tang, Jinhua City, Zhejiang Province, China, is a modern enterprise integrating research, development, production and sales of all kinds of vehicles, qualifies as High and New Technology Enterprise (“HNTE”) in the PRC and ranks on China’s top 500 machinery industry, and as well as a member of the Sino-US Clean Automobile Alliance.The Company’s primary business operations consist of researching, developing, manufacturing and commercializing pure EV products, smart battery swap equipment, off-road vehicles and EV parts including battery packs, motors, controllers and air conditioning units, etc.The Company’s subsidiaries include Jinhua Kandi New Energy Vehicle Co., Ltd, SC Autosports, LLC, Zhejiang Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, China Battery Exchange (Zhejiang) Technology Co., Ltd, Yongkang Scrou Electric Co., Ltd, Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co., Ltd, .

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

