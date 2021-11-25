Kamada (KMDA) falls 1.39% for November 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KMDA - Market Data & News Trade

Kamada Ltd (NASDAQ: KMDA) fell to close at $6.39 Wednesday after losing $0.09 (1.39%) on volume of 122,629 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.48 to a low of $6.26 while Kamada’s market cap now stands at $285,907,534.

Kamada Ltd. (the 'Company') is a global specialty plasma-derived biopharmaceutical company with a diverse portfolio of marketed products, a robust development pipeline and industry-leading manufacturing capabilities. The Company's strategy is focused on driving profitable growth from its current commercial products, its plasma-derived development pipeline and its manufacturing expertise, while evolving into a vertically integrated plasma-derived company. The Company's two leading commercial products are GLASSIA® and KEDRRAB®. GLASSIA was the first liquid, ready-to-use, intravenous plasma-derived AAT product approved by the FDA. The Company markets GLASSIA in the U.S. through a strategic partnership with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited ('Takeda') and in other countries through local distributors. Pursuant to an agreement with Takeda, the Company will continue to produce GLASSIA for Takeda through 2021 and Takeda will initiate its own production of GLASSIA for the U.S. market in 2021, at which point Takeda will commence payment of royalties to the Company until 2040. KEDRAB is an FDA approved anti-rabies immune globulin (Human) for post-exposure prophylaxis treatment. KEDRAB is being marketed in the U.S. through a strategic partnership with Kedrion S.p.A. The Company has additional four plasma-derived products administered by injection or infusion, that are marketed through distributors in more than 15 countries, including Israel, Russia, Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries in Latin America and Asia. The Company has two leading development programs; a plasma-derived hyperimmune immunoglobulin (IgG) product as a potential treatment for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and an inhaled AAT for the treatment of AAT deficiency for which the Company is currently conducting the InnovAATe clinical trial, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, pivotal Phase 3 trial. The Company leverages its expertise and presence in the Israeli pharmaceutical market to distribute in Israel more than 20 products that are manufactured by third parties and have recently added nine biosimilar products to its Israeli distribution portfolio, which, subject to EMA and the Israeli MOH approvals, are expected to be launched in Israel between the years 2022 and 2025. FIMI Opportunity Fund, the leading private equity investor in Israel, is the Company's lead shareholder, beneficially owning approximately 21% of the outstanding ordinary shares.

Verizon FiOS Braces for Altice Optimum Market Entry

It looks like we are getting ready to see another competitive battle. This time it is in New York and the tri-state market. Altice USA (ATUS) is getting ready to go into direct competition with Verizon (VZ) FiOS, according to Altice CEO Dexter Goei. Today, Altice reaches 1.26 million people and is planning on reaching 1.5 million by end of 2021. Goei says Altice is planning to move into the Verizon FiOS market area by expanding its network by another million next year.

This sounds like big news and a real competitive threat to Verizon FiOS. Yes, a battle is brewing, but the real question is, will this really matter much to either Verizon, Altice, their customers, investors or the entire industry?

Dismiss Gold at Your Peril

Back in December 1997, the Financial Times ran a now-infamous article titled “Death of Gold.”

In it, the author Kenneth Gooding claimed that as an investment, “Gold is a goner.” He said the crises of the previous 10 years — the 1987 stock market crash, the Gulf War, Asia’s financial meltdown — had not resulted in higher demand, as one might expect. Gold was now a “mere metal” and a “bad investment,” Gooding concluded.

CVS Health To Close 900 US Stores Over Next Three Years

CVS Health will close about 900 US stores over the next three years as part of a larger shift away from retail and toward healthcare services.

