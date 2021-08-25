KalVista (KALV) falls 2.37% to Close at $19.38 on August 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KALV - Market Data & News Trade

Today, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: KALV) stock fell $0.47, accounting for a 2.37% decrease. KalVista opened at $19.77 before trading between $19.86 and $18.71 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw KalVista’s market cap fall to $473,599,041 on 88,240 shares -below their 30-day average of 115,287.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing KVD900 as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks, which completed a Phase 2 efficacy trial in February 2021, demonstrating statistical and clinical significance across all endpoints. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE with a Phase 2 clinical trial expected to initiate in the second quarter of 2021. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

