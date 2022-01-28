Kaleido (KLDO) drops 10.00% to Close at $1.89 on January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KLDO - Market Data & News Trade

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares dropped 10.00%, or $0.21 per share, to close Thursday at $1.89. After opening the day at $2.13, shares of Kaleido fluctuated between $2.25 and $1.88. 67,932 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 137,719. Thursday's activity brought Kaleido’s market cap to $80,503,322.

About Kaleido Biosciences Inc

Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the gut's existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

