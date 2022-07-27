Kala (KALA) Drops 5.29% for July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KALA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) traded 5.29% down on July 27 to close at $0.30.

769,695 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 1,335,291 shares.

Kala lost 74.21% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc

Kala is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye. Kala has applied its AMPPLIFY® mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) Drug Delivery Technology to two ocular therapies, EYSUVIS™ (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and INVELTYS® (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 1% for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. The Company also has a pipeline of pre-clinical development programs targeted to address unmet medical needs, including both front and back of the eye diseases.

