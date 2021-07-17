Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) soared 20.56% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KDMN - Market Data & News Trade

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KDMN) shares soared 20.56%, or $0.73 per share, to close Friday at $4.28. After opening the day at $3.63, shares of Kadmon fluctuated between $4.87 and $3.60. 28,117,269 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,083,390. Friday's activity brought Kadmon’s market cap to $736,048,138.

Kadmon is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Kadmon Holdings Inc

Kadmon is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. Its clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

