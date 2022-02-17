Kadant, (KAI) falls 3.26% in Active Trading on February 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KAI - Market Data & News Trade

Kadant, Inc. (NYSE: KAI) shares fell 3.26%, or $6.84 per share, to close Thursday at $203.05. After opening the day at $219.99, shares of Kadant, fluctuated between $220.00 and $201.19. 48,721 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 41,547. Thursday's activity brought Kadant,’s market cap to $2,356,204,789.

Kadant, is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts..

About Kadant, Inc.

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. Its products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,600 employees in 20 countries worldwide.

