Jupiter Wellness (JUPW) Moves Down in Pre-Market Trading for March 8

Shares of Jupiter Wellness Inc (NASDAQ:JUPW) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 8.

Ahead of the market's open, Jupiter Wellness stock is down 20.59% from the previous session’s close.

Jupiter Wellness fell $0.15 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 06:06:05 est.

About Jupiter Wellness Inc

upiter Wellness, Inc. is a developer of cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The Company's clinical pipeline of CBD-enhanced skin care therapeutics address indications including eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer. Jupiter generates revenues from a growing line of proprietary over-the-counter skincare products including its CaniSun™ sunscreen and other wellness brands.

