Jupai (JP) falls 5.46% in Light Trading on March 4

Jupai Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: JP) shares fell 5.46%, or $0.03 per share, to close Friday at $0.52. After opening the day at $0.55, shares of Jupai fluctuated between $0.57 and $0.51. 60,524 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 94,475. Friday's activity brought Jupai’s market cap to $17,531,445.

Jupai is headquartered in Shanghai, Shanghai..

About Jupai Holdings Ltd - ADR

Jupai Holdings Limited is a leading third-party wealth management service provider focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. Jupai's comprehensive and personalized client service and broad range of carefully selected third-party and self-developed products have made it a trusted brand among its clients. Jupai maintains extensive and targeted coverage of China's high-net-worth population.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

