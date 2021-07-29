Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) falls 2.39% for July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JNPR - Market Data & News Trade

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) shares fell 2.39%, or $0.66 per share, to close Wednesday at $26.98. After opening the day at $26.59, shares of Juniper Networks fluctuated between $27.06 and $26.12. 9,859,056 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,872,094. Wednesday's activity brought Juniper Networks’s market cap to $8,842,428,438.

Juniper Networks is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and employs more than 9400 people.

About Juniper Networks Inc

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

