Jumia Ag (JMIA) falls 4.56% on Moderate Volume February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JMIA - Market Data & News Trade

Jumia Technologies Ag - ADR (NYSE: JMIA), a Berlin, Berlin, company, fell to close at $9.20 Friday after losing $0.44 (4.56%) on volume of 3,552,824 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.93 to a low of $9.05 while Jumia Ag’s market cap now stands at $907,051,773.

About Jumia Technologies Ag - ADR

Jumia is the leading pan-African e-commerce platform. Jumia's platform consists of its marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers, its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and its payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on its platform in selected markets.

Visit Jumia Technologies Ag - ADR’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Jumia Technologies Ag - ADR and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Jumia Technologies Ag - ADR’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles