JPMorgan Chase 'Strongly' Urges All US Employees To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Image: CEO Jamie Dimon. Source: JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) sent a memo to all of its US-based employees “strongly” urging them to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before a planned return to the office in July.

The bank said, regardless of vaccination status, employees will be expected back in the office a minimum of 50% and possible 100% of the time, depending on their role and occupancy limits.

Under the guidelines outlined in the memo, all workers will be required to log their vaccination status in a software portal by June 30.

Fully vaccinated employees will not be required to wear masks, practice social distancing or log their health status on a daily basis upon returning to the office.

Employees can opt to keep their vaccination status private, but they must continue to follow all pre-vaccine safety measures, including social distancing and mask wearing.

“We strongly urge all of our employees to be vaccinated because we think it protects you, your friends and family, your fellow employees and the community at large,” the bank said in the memo, which was signed by its entire operating committee led by chief executive officer Jamie Dimon.

JPMorgan also said it was considering making vaccinations mandatory.

“We also believe that the more employees who are vaccinated, the safer our offices will be for everyone,” the memo said. “In the future, we may mandate that all employees receive a COVID-19 vaccination consistent with legal requirements and medical or religious accommodations.”

JPMorgan tried to mandate a return to the office for traders in September 2020, but after several employees were infected with COVID-19 in less than a week, the bank reversed the policy.

Several other Wall Street firms have recently announced their return-to-work plans.

Morgan Stanley said Wednesday it is requiring employees and visitors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when staff return to its New York offices next month. Those who are not fully vaccinated will be barred from entering the offices.

Asset manager BlackRock Inc will only allow vaccinated staff to return to its office next month and will require all employees to report their vaccination status by June 30.

The Goldman Sachs Group required US employees to report whether or not they received the vaccine but did not mandate the shot prior to the June 14 return to work.

The Bank of America Corporation is encouraging its vaccinated employees to return to the office after Labor Day in September and urging workers to voluntarily disclose their vaccination status so the company can “make provisions for the other teammates.”

Source: Equities News