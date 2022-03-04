JPMorgan Chase (JPM) falls 2.81% in Active Trading on March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JPM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Inc’s (NYSE: JPM) stock fell $3.89, accounting for a 2.81% decrease. JPMorgan Chase opened at $134.44 before trading between $135.42 and $132.40 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw JPMorgan Chase’s market cap fall to $396,857,525,568 on 20,770,274 shares -above their 30-day average of 16,729,593.

JPMorgan Chase employs around 256981 people with a head office in New York, New York.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

