JOYY (YY) falls 5.75% to Close at $41.33 on March 4

JOYY Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: YY), a Guangzhou, Guangdong, company, fell to close at $41.33 Friday after losing $2.52 (5.75%) on volume of 674,244 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $43.35 to a low of $40.95 while JOYY’s market cap now stands at $2,547,267,009.

About JOYY Inc - ADR

JOYY Inc. is a global social media platform. The Company's highly engaged users contribute to a vibrant social community by creating, sharing, and enjoying a vast range of entertainment content and activities. JOYY enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media and offers users a uniquely engaging and immersive entertainment experience. JOYY owns BIGO, a fast-growing global tech company headquartered in Singapore. BIGO owns several popular video based social platforms including BIGO live, a leading global live streaming platform outside China; Likee, a leading global short-form video social platform; and video communication service and others. JOYY has created an online community for global video and live streaming users.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

