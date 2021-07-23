Jowell Global Ltd (JWEL) gains 0.70% for July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JWEL - Market Data & News Trade

Jowell Global Ltd (NASDAQ: JWEL) shares gained 0.70%, or $0.035 per share, to close Thursday at $5.07. After opening the day at $5.05, shares of Jowell Global fluctuated between $5.10 and $4.90. 30,247 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 182,177. Thursday's activity brought Jowell Global’s market cap to $126,059,015.

About Jowell Global Ltd

Jowell Global Ltd. (the “Company”) operates one of China's leading e-commerce platforms for cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products - Juhao Mall. The Company provides its own brand products to customers and sells and distributes other companies' health and nutritional supplements, cosmetics and certain household products on the Juhao Mall platform. In addition, Juhao Mall allows third parties to open their own stores on its platform. The Company has also been selling its products through authorized retail stores all across China, which operate under the brand name of “Love Home Store” or “LHH Store”.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

