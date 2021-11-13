Jounce (JNCE) falls 1.02% in Active Trading on November 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange jnce - Market Data & News Trade

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JNCE), a Cambridge, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $8.70 Friday after losing $0.09 (1.02%) on volume of 2,694,128 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $8.93 to a low of $8.30 while Jounce’s market cap now stands at $445,819,224.

About Jounce Therapeutics Inc

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. Jounce's highest priority program, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state in preclinical studies. A Phase 1 clinical trial, named INNATE, for JTX-8064 as a monotherapy and in combination with JTX-4014, Jounce's internal PD-1 inhibitor, or pembrolizumab is currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors. Jounce's most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and is currently being studied in the SELECT Phase 2 trial. JTX-4014 is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use in the INNATE and SELECT trials and with Jounce's broader pipeline. Additionally, Jounce exclusively licensed worldwide rights to JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody targeting CCR8 and designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment, to Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Robinhood Reveals Hacker Theft of 7 Million Customer Names, Email Addresses

Online stock trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) disclosed Monday evening that hackers made off with personal information of its more than 7 million users last week in a major security breach.

According to Robinhood, hackers stole email addresses of about 5 million customers and the full names of another 2 million.

Another Inflationary Sign From Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the leaders of the cryptocurrency asset class. As of November 5, the overall asset class had a $2.696 trillion market cap. 13,669 different cryptos make up the total value, but Bitcoin and Ethereum account for 62.4% as Bitcoin was worth around $1.152 trillion, and Ethereum had an over $528.25 billion market cap.

Cryptocurrencies are a libertarian means of exchange taking control of the money supply from governments and returning it to individuals. Each crypto’s value is solely a function of bids and offers in the market. Most cryptos have a limited supply, unlike fiat currencies. Governments can issue legal tender to their hearts' content, allowing them to stimulate or contract economic conditions.

Mark Cuban and NEA-Backed FiscalNote To Go Public Via SPAC Merger

DC-based legal and regulatory policy tracking software company FiscalNote Holdings Inc will go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company Duddell Street Acquisition Corp in a deal valued at about $1.3 billion.

Under the agreement announced this week, the Maso Capital-backed SPAC will provide FiscalNote with proceeds of $275 million, consisting of a $100 million private placement and about $175 million currently held in trust by Duddell Street.

