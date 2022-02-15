Joint (JYNT) gains 7.94% in Light Trading on February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JYNT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Joint Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: JYNT) stock gained $4.16, accounting for a 7.94% increase. Joint opened at $53.44 before trading between $56.62 and $53.44 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Joint’s market cap rise to $815,506,721 on 104,581 shares -below their 30-day average of 143,879.

About Joint Corp

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With nearly 600 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times 'Top 200+ Franchises' and Entrepreneur's 'Franchise 500®' lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

