Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A (JOUT) gains 0.1350% for June 18

Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: JOUT) shares gained 0.1350% to end trading Friday at $118.89 per share - a net change of $0.16. Shares traded between $119.39 and $117.61 throughout the day.

About Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town®canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak™; Carlisle®paddles; Minn Kota®fishing motors, batteries and anchors; Cannon®downriggers; Humminbird®marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO®dive equipment; Jetboil®outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

