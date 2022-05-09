Johnson Controls - Registered Shares (JCI) Falls in Active Trading for May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JCI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc - Registered Shares (NYSE:JCI) traded 2.80% lower on May 9 to close at $51.77.

6,494,927 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 5,473,320 shares.

Johnson Controls - Registered Shares is down 34.14% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-29.

About Johnson Controls International plc - Registered Shares

Johnson Controls transforms the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, the company drives the outcomes that matter most. Johnson Controls delivers its promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, the company is the power behind its customers' mission. Its leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®.

