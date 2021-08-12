John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) falls 0.89% for August 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JW.A - Market Data & News Trade

Today, John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: JW.A) stock fell $0.52, accounting for a 0.89% decrease. John Wiley & Sons opened at $58.45 before trading between $59.20 and $57.91 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw John Wiley & Sons’s market cap fall to $3,234,034,742 on 170,556 shares -below their 30-day average of 207,380.

About John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Class A

John Wiley & Sons Inc. drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, the company helps students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, Wiley has delivered consistent performance to all of its stakeholders.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

