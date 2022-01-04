John Hancockome Securities (JHS) falls 1.69% on Strong Volume January 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JHS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, John Hancock Income Securities Trust Inc’s (NYSE: JHS) stock fell $0.26, accounting for a 1.69% decrease. John Hancockome Securities opened at $15.50 before trading between $15.50 and $15.10 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw John Hancockome Securities’s market cap fall to $176,445,763 on 26,015 shares -above their 30-day average of 20,371.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed-end fund with an High level of current income consistent with prudent risk. The fund is focusing on opportunities in investment-grade corporate and government-backed securities

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

