John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE: HTY) shares fell 0.30%, or $0.02 per share, to close Friday at $6.76. After opening the day at $6.77, shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund fluctuated between $6.78 and $6.73. 17,390 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 36,976. Friday's activity brought John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund’s market cap to $73,775,280.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed-end fund thta has as objective total return from current income and gains and capital appreciation. The fund is used for global tax-sensitive dividend income and is investing at least 80% of assets in dividend-paying securities of issuers located around the globe.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

