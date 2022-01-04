John Hancock Tax- Advantaged Dividendome (HTD) falls 0.54% for January 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HTD - Market Data & News Trade

Today, John Hancock Tax- Advantaged Dividend Income Inc’s (NYSE: HTD) stock fell $0.14, accounting for a 0.54% decrease. John Hancock Tax- Advantaged Dividendome opened at $26.15 before trading between $26.15 and $25.90 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw John Hancock Tax- Advantaged Dividendome’s market cap fall to $920,775,302 on 86,029 shares -above their 30-day average of 55,962.

About John Hancock Tax- Advantaged Dividend Income

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a clsed-end fund that has as objective a high level of after-tax total return from dividend income and capital appreciation. The fund is used for tax-sensitive equity income and is typically investing at least 80% of assets in dividend-paying securities.

Visit John Hancock Tax- Advantaged Dividend Income's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on John Hancock Tax- Advantaged Dividend Income and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: John Hancock Tax- Advantaged Dividend Income's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Explosion in COVID-19 Cases Disrupts Schools and Offices Investing Highlights (and Lowlights) of 2021 Inflation Will Not Magically Disappear in 2022 The Year in Review: Michael McTague