John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE: PDT), Colombia, company, fell to close at $16.68 Friday after losing $0.06 (0.36%) on volume of 96,365 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $16.89 to a low of $16.45 while John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund’s market cap now stands at $812,148,800.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed-end fund that has as objective high current income, consistent with modest growth of capital, used for d.iversifying sources of equity income. The fund is typically investing at least 80% of net assets in dividend-paying securities. The fund seeks income from both dividend-paying preferred stocks and common equity securities, emphasizing securities in the high-dividend paying utilities sector.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

