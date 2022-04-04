John Bean (JBT) Loses 2.25% on April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JBT - Market Data & News Trade

Today John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE: JBT) is trading 2.25% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:04:02 est, was $118.51. John Bean has moved $2.73 over the previous day’s close.

181,885 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, John Bean has moved YTD 20.96%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About John Bean Technologies Corp

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,200 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries.

