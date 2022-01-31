John Bean (JBT) gains 2.20% for January 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JBT - Market Data & News Trade

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE: JBT), a Chicago, Illinois, company, gained to close at $135.00 Monday after gaining $2.9 (2.20%) on volume of 170,467 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $135.76 to a low of $131.09 while John Bean’s market cap now stands at $4,288,697,145.

John Bean currently has roughly 6200 employees.

About John Bean Technologies Corp

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,200 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

