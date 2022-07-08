JOANN (JOAN) Climbs 6.20% on July 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JOAN - Market Data & News Trade

JOANN Inc (NASDAQ: JOAN) has gained $0.47 (6.20%) and is currently sitting at $8.12, as of 11:59:44 est on July 8.

114,797 shares have been traded today.

The Company has fallen 2.19% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 0.35% over the last 30 days.

JOANN is set to release earnings on 2022-09-01.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on JOANN visit the company profile.

About JOANN Inc

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation's category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing players in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 855 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

