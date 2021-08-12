JMP LLC (JMP) falls 0.71% on Moderate Volume August 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JMP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, JMP Group LLC Inc’s (NYSE: JMP) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 0.71% decrease. JMP LLC opened at $7.08 before trading between $7.08 and $6.66 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw JMP LLC’s market cap fall to $138,967,451 on 32,046 shares -below their 30-day average of 47,899.

About JMP Group LLC

JMP Group LLC is a diversified capital markets firm that provides investment banking, equity research, and sales and trading services to corporate and institutional clients as well as alternative asset management products and services to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group conducts its investment banking and research, sales, and trading activities through JMP Securities; its venture capital and private capital activities through Harvest Capital Strategies and JMP Asset Management; and the management of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, a business development company, through HCAP Advisors.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

