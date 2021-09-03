Jiya (JYAC) falls 0.31% to Close at $9.67 on September 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JYAC - Market Data & News Trade

Jiya Acquisition Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: JYAC) shares fell 0.31%, or $0.03 per share, to close Thursday at $9.67. After opening the day at $9.67, shares of Jiya fluctuated between $9.68 and $9.67. 4,820 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,825. Thursday's activity brought Jiya’s market cap to $105,007,313.

About Jiya Acquisition Corp - Class A

Jiya Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographic location, it intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the biotechnology and pharmaceuticals sector.

Visit Jiya Acquisition Corp - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Jiya Acquisition Corp - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Jiya Acquisition Corp - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Beleaguered Japanese Prime Minister Suga To Resign Amid Dwindling Support East Coast Reels in Ida's Wake; at Least 46 People Dead From Storm South Lake Tahoe Residents Encounter Severe Price Gouging as They Flee Raging Wildfire American Eagle Misses Q2 Estimates as Online Sales Fall and Shoppers Return to Stores