Jiayin (JFIN) falls 4.00% in Light Trading on December 22

Jiayin Group Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares fell 4.00%, or $0.1 per share, to close Wednesday at $2.40. After opening the day at $2.60, shares of Jiayin fluctuated between $2.72 and $2.37. 87,709 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 101,746. Wednesday's activity brought Jiayin’s market cap to $129,660,000.

About Jiayin Group Inc - ADR

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

