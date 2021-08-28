Jianpu (JT) falls 0.61% on Strong Volume August 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Jianpu Technology Inc - ADR Inc’s (NYSE: JT) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.61% decrease. Jianpu opened at $1.64 before trading between $1.70 and $1.57 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Jianpu’s market cap fall to $26,826,766 on 136,159 shares -above their 30-day average of 102,772.

About Jianpu Technology Inc - ADR

Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. By leveraging its deep data insights and proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user's particular financial needs and credit profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management and end-to-end solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

