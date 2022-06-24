JFrog (FROG) Rises in Active Trading for June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FROG - Market Data & News Trade

JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 5.03% to $23.17 on June 24.

8,848,051 shares traded hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 1,360,122 shares.

The company's stock has moved 25.72% so far in 2022.

JFrog shares have traded in a range between $16.36 and $50.31 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About JFrog Ltd

JFrog is on a mission to enable continuous updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users with zero downtime. JFrog is the creator of Artifactory, the heart of the end-to-end Universal DevOps platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, and monitoring all types of technologies. JFrog products are available as open-source, on-premise, and on the cloud on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. As a leading universal, highly available enterprise DevOps solution, the JFrog platform empowers customers with trusted and expedited software releases from code-to-production. JFrog is trusted by more than 5,600 customers, and top global brands depend on JFrog to manage their binaries for their mission-critical applications. JFrog is privately held with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

