Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTCF) falls 4.15% in Light Trading on January 28

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) fell to close at $8.60 Friday after losing $0.321 (4.15%) on volume of 3,216 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $7.97 to a low of $7.41 while Jewett-Cameron Trading’s market cap now stands at $25,885,452.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company’s business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company’s brands include Lucky Dog, Animal House and AKC licensed products in the expanding pet market; fencing products under the Adjust-A-Gates, Fit-Right, Perimeter Patrol, and INFINITY Euro fence systems brands; Early Start, Spring Gardner, and Weatherguard for greenhouses; and TrueShade for patio umbrellas, furniture covers and canopies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

