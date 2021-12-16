Jetblue Airways (JBLU) falls 0.07% on Moderate Volume December 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JBLU - Market Data & News Trade

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares fell 0.07%, or $0.01 per share, to close Wednesday at $13.96. After opening the day at $13.98, shares of Jetblue Airways fluctuated between $14.00 and $13.41. 7,582,690 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 8,140,155. Wednesday's activity brought Jetblue Airways’s market cap to $4,439,706,059.

Jetblue Airways is headquartered in Long Island City, New York..

About Jetblue Airways Corp

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

Visit Jetblue Airways Corp’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Jetblue Airways Corp and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Jetblue Airways Corp’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

The Rise of Buy Now, Pay Later At Least 64 Lives Lost in Kentucky, More Than 100 Still Missing, After Tornado Disaster Bank of America CEO Moynihan Says Consumers Spending at Fastest Rate He Has Seen COVID-19 Deaths Hit 800,000 in US as Nation Prepares for Another Surge