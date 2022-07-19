Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Climbs in Light Trading for July 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JBLU - Market Data & News Trade

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares moved 5.60% today on 8,822,563 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 10,747,934 shares traded.

After today’s close at $8.68 the company has a 50 day moving average of $8.92.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-26.

Jetblue Airways lost 42.28% so far this year.

About Jetblue Airways Corp

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

