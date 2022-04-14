Jerash (US) (JRSH) Drops 2.23% on April 14

Jerash holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ: JRSH) shares lost 2.23%, or $0.1434 per share, as on 12:01:17 est today. Since opening at $6.39, 6,284 shares of Jerash (US) have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $6.36 and $6.29.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 0.37%.

Jerash (US) anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-22.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Jerash (US) visit the company profile.

About Jerash holdings (US) Inc

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, New Balance, G-III, American Eagle, and VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, JanSport, etc.). Its production facilities comprise four factory units, one workshop, and three warehouses and it currently employs approximately 4,200 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities was approximately 12.0 million pieces as of December 31, 2020.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

