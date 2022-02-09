JELD-WEN (JELD) gains 3.07% in Light Trading on February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JELD - Market Data & News Trade

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) shares gained 3.07%, or $0.71 per share, to close Wednesday at $23.86. After opening the day at $23.46, shares of JELD-WEN fluctuated between $23.89 and $23.44. 513,962 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 582,119. Wednesday's activity brought JELD-WEN’s market cap to $2,186,146,683.

JELD-WEN is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and employs more than 23300 people.

About JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world's largest door and window manufacturers, operating manufacturing facilities in 20 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

