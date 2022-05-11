JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Gains 2.83% on May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JBGS - Market Data & News Trade

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) shares are up 2.83%, or $0.68 per share, as on 12:00:45 est today. After Opening the Day at $24.11, 328,354 shares of JBG SMITH Properties have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $24.86 and $24.06.

Already the company is down 16.20%.

JBG SMITH Properties is set to release earnings on 2022-08-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on JBG SMITH Properties visit the company profile.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 16.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% at share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.6 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

To get more information on JBG SMITH Properties and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: JBG SMITH Properties's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering