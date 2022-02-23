JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) falls 5.83% on Strong Volume February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JBGS - Market Data & News Trade

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) shares fell 5.83%, or $1.61 per share, to close Wednesday at $25.99. After opening the day at $27.05, shares of JBG SMITH Properties fluctuated between $27.77 and $25.94. 896,151 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 780,501. Wednesday's activity brought JBG SMITH Properties’s market cap to $3,371,560,261.

JBG SMITH Properties is headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland..

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 16.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% at share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.6 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

