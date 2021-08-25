Jazz (JAZZ) falls 1.91% to Close at $136.39 on August 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JAZZ - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Inc’s (NASDAQ: JAZZ) stock fell $2.65, accounting for a 1.91% decrease. Jazz opened at $139.67 before trading between $140.54 and $135.26 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Jazz’s market cap fall to $8,340,051,826 on 613,442 shares -below their 30-day average of 792,766.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing life-changing medicines that transform the lives of patients with serious diseases - often with limited or no options. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in key therapeutic areas. The company's focus is in neuroscience, including sleep and movement disorders, and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors. They actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecule advancements, biologics and innovative delivery technologies. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in more than 90 countries.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

