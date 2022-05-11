Jazz (JAZZ) Climbs 2.72% on May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JAZZ - Market Data & News Trade

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) has gained $3.91 (2.72%) and is currently sitting at $148.61, as of 12:01:09 est on May 11.

127,899 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is down 7.79% over the last 5 days and shares lost 13.08% over the last 30 days.

Jazz anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing life-changing medicines that transform the lives of patients with serious diseases - often with limited or no options. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in key therapeutic areas. The company's focus is in neuroscience, including sleep and movement disorders, and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors. They actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecule advancements, biologics and innovative delivery technologies. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in more than 90 countries.

To get more information on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc's Profile.

