Janus Henderson (JHG) Loses 1.28% on April 22

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) moved 1.28% Friday.

As of 12:04:52 est, Janus Henderson is currently sitting at $32.50 and dropped $0.42 so far today.

Janus Henderson has moved 8.22% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 20.61% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Janus Henderson Group plc

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. At 30 September 2020, Janus Henderson had approximately US$358 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

