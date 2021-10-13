Janus Henderson (JHG) falls 1.88% on Moderate Volume October 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JHG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Janus Henderson Group plc Inc’s (NYSE: JHG) stock fell $0.84, accounting for a 1.88% decrease. Janus Henderson opened at $44.53 before trading between $44.79 and $43.66 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Janus Henderson’s market cap fall to $7,547,206,018 on 728,370 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,034,294.

Janus Henderson employs around 2335 people with a head office in 201 Bishopsgate, London.

About Janus Henderson Group plc

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. At 30 September 2020, Janus Henderson had approximately US$358 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Visit Janus Henderson Group plc's profile for more information.

For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

