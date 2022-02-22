Jakks Pacific (JAKK) gains 2.73% for February 22

Jakks Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares gained 2.73%, or $0.38 per share, to close Tuesday at $14.28. After opening the day at $13.82, shares of Jakks Pacific fluctuated between $15.12 and $13.60. 303,290 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 123,231. Tuesday's activity brought Jakks Pacific’s market cap to $135,710,480.

Jakks Pacific is headquartered in Santa Monica, California..

About Jakks Pacific Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels™, Kitten Catfe™, Perfectly Cute™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, X-Power™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C'est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company's commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

