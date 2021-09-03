Jack In The Box, (JACK) falls 0.87% in Light Trading on September 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JACK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Jack In The Box, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: JACK) stock fell $0.93, accounting for a 0.87% decrease. Jack In The Box, opened at $106.16 before trading between $106.50 and $104.87 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Jack In The Box,’s market cap fall to $2,284,614,485 on 301,785 shares -below their 30-day average of 339,679.

About Jack In The Box, Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc., based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

