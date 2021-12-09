Jack In The Box, (JACK) falls 0.14% for December 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JACK - Market Data & News Trade

Jack In The Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) shares fell 0.14%, or $0.12 per share, to close Wednesday at $84.69. After opening the day at $85.03, shares of Jack In The Box, fluctuated between $85.80 and $83.90. 407,566 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 510,338. Wednesday's activity brought Jack In The Box,’s market cap to $1,779,621,543.

Jack In The Box, is headquartered in San Diego, California..

Jack in the Box Inc., based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

