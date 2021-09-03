Jack Henry & Associates, (JKHY) falls 0.60% for September 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JKHY - Market Data & News Trade

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) shares fell 0.60%, or $1.07 per share, to close Thursday at $176.23. After opening the day at $177.94, shares of Jack Henry & Associates, fluctuated between $178.49 and $175.92. 287,390 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 351,549. Thursday's activity brought Jack Henry & Associates,’s market cap to $13,043,487,044.

Jack Henry & Associates, is headquartered in Monett, Missouri..

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. It is a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking®provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks. Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, it is well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. It empowers its clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

